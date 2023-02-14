AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – More money and more work are needed at an Augusta Park.

The bathrooms in the scoring towers at Diamond Lakes are still closed due to drainage problems after the city has already spent more than $900,000 on repairs.

Now, city staff members are telling commissioners that an assessment of the towers show the bathrooms and the drainage systems need to be gutted and another $850,000 is needed.

“We’ve got some companies looking at what should have been done years ago, where we’re spending more money on top of money, and the problem still hasn’t been corrected. So, that’s a hard one to swallow even though we need to get that done,” says Commissioner Bobby Williams.

The $850,000 for repairs is not in the city budget, but the Interim Administrator says a recommendation on where those funds will come from will be presented to commissioners sometime next week.