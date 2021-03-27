More homes to be built for the Laney-Walker, Bethlehem revitalization project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Despite the pandemic, progress continues for the Laney-Walker, Bethlehem revitalization project.

“I just don’t want to focus on affordable, inner workforce but I want to be sure we focus on availability of housing for any and everybody who walks through our door,” said Augusta Housing & Development Director Hawthorne Welcher Jr.

Right now staff with Augusta Housing & Development are working to solidify the Twiggs Street corridor. More than 20 homes are under construction.

Development Manager Shanna Carkhum said, “At least 20 housing units of affordable, and with our program all homes are affordable. Through our home buyers assistance program that provides up to $25,000 in DPA subsidy.”

“House is worth 140 but your payments are based on 120 so at the end of the day you see that gap. So, it’s instant equity in my opinion from day one,” said Welcher.

“I am venturing out on my own,” said Sarah Williams.

She’s moving back to her roots from South Carolina with her four children. Her husband passed away about two years ago.

Williams said, “The quality of the homes definitely perked my interest. To see that Augusta has invested so much in these homes, they’re beautiful. The appliances, the flooring, everything is top-notch.”

Prices for some the homes start around $140,000 while some go for as high as $200,000.

Carkhum explained, “The footprint is what changes so the smaller homes are three bedroom, two baths but it may be between 1,300 to 1,500 square feet.”

“The fastest we’re constructing them, the fastest there’s interest, and the fastest we’re knocking out these pre-sales as well,” added Welcher.

To learn more about owning a home, click or tap here.