More growth expected in Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Fresh off a municpal election things are moving forward in South Carolina’s Riverfront. Outstanding property taxes owed to North Augusta are now completely paid for Riverside Village.

Atlanta-based Greenstone Properties paid nearly $2 million to the City of North Augusta recently for two years’ worth of back property taxes.

“Everything is totally up to date. Those properties have been redeemed,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

The parcels in Riverside Village are no longer in the city’s forfeiture land bank so they strictly belong to the developer.

Williams said, “I’ve met with Chris Shane, he’s a master developer, and he understands how important, how critical it is to get this Riverside Village built out.”

Jakob Millwood moved to North Augusta not long ago for school.

He said he would like to see, “More restaurants. There’s quite a bit of restaurants here but I think more activities to do. There’s not much to do around here. There’s golfing stuff but you know, just more outside, athletic stuff to do.”

Williams added, “I think with everybody, we want to continue to get retail and continue to get those parcels built out.

Attracting and retaining people to North Augusta is a big goal for Mayor Williams.

He said, “All this has done is get us back, level playing field so to speak so now we got to start working, getting that completed. We’re in a lot better situation than we were in a year ago, or six months ago, or two years ago.”

It remains in limbo as to what exactly is set to open in Riverside Village but we’ll keep you updated with the latest.