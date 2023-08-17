RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County School System (RCSS) confirms that they are aware of a threat at Butler High School this week.

They tell NewsChannel 6 that more Board of Education Police Officers have been on campus since Tuesday’s large fight.

Several students were arrested and suspended following that incident.

This threat comes after a shooting at Josey High School on Wednesday.

One person was shot inside the school’s cafeteria and a juvenile is being sought for the alleged crime.

Law enforcement says the shooting happened after an altercation between two students.

The RCSS decided to close Josey High School, Murphey Middle School, and Marion E. Barnes Career Center following the incident.

They are set to make a decision on whether athletics will continue this weekend on Thursday.