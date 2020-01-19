Montford Marine celebrates his 100th Birthday

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Freddie Bush celebrated his 100-year milestone, but he tells us this journey came with a lot of challenges, such as being a part of the first segregated African-American Marine Corps Troop. Bush tells us the key to living a long life.

“Taking care of myself, keep going and don’t give up. That’s all,” says Freddie Bush, a 100-year-old veteran.

Freddie Bush shares how he was able to live to see 100-years-old. For this milestone, family and friends gathered at the Eastview Community Center to celebrate his birthday on January 17th.

A special birthday gift for bush was to be able to celebrate with his sons, daughters, and grand kids at his party.

They tell us it’s emotional to be able to share this moment with him.

“It’s a blessing in disguise to have the siblings here. This is so much better than the other way like a funeral to have a peaceful gathering celebrating someone who’s lived 100 years old,” says William Bush, Freddie’s Son.

Bush shares with us that 100-years of age comes with not only a lot of experiences, but many challenges. bush served in World War 2 and was a part of the Montford Marines in the 40’s.

“That branch was totally different from the white marines, so the challenges was to survive,” says William.

William Bush shares stories his father told him on how racism was the biggest challenges to overcome.

“The people over there looked at him like you’re a black man in a white army. What are you doing here? In a white marine that is.. It took the marine a long time to accept the black marines just as they did the buffalo soldiers, but they proved themselves too and they’re still here, but they made the pathway for the new marines to be marines today,” says William.

But through those challenges, Bush says he’s blessed to see this day and all he wants for his birthday is more time with his loved ones.

“What do you want for your birthday?” “Another day like today,” says Freddie.