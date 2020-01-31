Monster X Tour invades Augusta this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monsters are taking over Augusta. Monster trucks, that is.

The Monster X Tour is making a stop at the James Brown Arena this weekend.

At the show, you can witness 10,000 pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and much more.

“If you want to see some thing exciting and really different you gotta come out, you gotta see this at least once in your lifetime. Then you’re guaranteed to be hooked, and be chasing these things around all over the country,” said driver Perry Como.

“The kids love this more than even the adults when they come. It’s just such a good feeling to see those kids, and their eyes they just light right up and when I hear them screaming and stuff… they’re gonna love it,” said Como.



There will be two shows Saturday, February 1st at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For info on tickets and the event you can CLICK HERE or by calling or stopping by the James Brown Arena box office.