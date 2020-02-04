Money available to help people with HIV and AIDS live better lives

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Men and women living with HIV and AIDS can apply for thousands of dollars thanks to an education and suitable housing grant.

Local non-profit organization St. Stephens Ministry needs to spend around $30,000 of a more than $100,000 HUD grant by next month.

Executive Director Misha Carter said the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS can be awarded money for rent, mortgage, and utilities.

Carter said, “It’s needed because it educates them on self awareness. It’s needed to provide them with stable housing, affordable housing because we do not want them on the street or homeless.”

The grant is renewed every two years and this is the end of the second year. The organization also helps with transportation and has a food pantry.

To apply for the grant, people will need to contact Misha Carter by calling 706-722-7092 or email mcarter@ststephensministry.org.

Carter said you will need a referral from a primary care doctor to get an appointment. You will also need: