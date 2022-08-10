AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Over two dozen students at Augusta University’s Health Sciences campus are not yet able to move into their dorm rooms for several days after mold was discovered in both Oak and Elm Halls.

According to a university spokesperson, the mold reportedly grew in some of the rooms after several weeks of high heat and humidity, which was also exacerbated by a faulty HVAC system.

“To remedy these conditions, Corvias, our facilities service provider, supported by Augusta University and other specialized contractors, is thoroughly cleaning the affected rooms and addressing any contributing HVAC system problems as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Students affected by the issue are being given the option to live in their current off-campus residences or stay in free, provided rooms at the Downtown Augusta Marriott. Those who choose to stay at the hotel will be given transportation to dining and activities, storage for belongings, and moving assistance. A resident assistant will also stay at the hotel, and campus police will also respond if needed.

The affected students are expected to be able to move-in to their dorms by Saturday, Aug. 13.