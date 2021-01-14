Mobile Market at Macedonia Church of Grovetown helping feed families

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Golden Harvest is having a contactless mobile market this afternoon. It’s taking place at the Macedonia Church in Grovetown.

Golden Harvest definitely saw a need for more mobile markets this year, as they saw a 23% increase in food distribution from 2020.

Today, they’ll be feeding up to 400 families. These meals can last families up to a week.

There will be pantry staples like canned foods and boxed foods, along with some frozen meat and produce.

More than 2.7 million meals were distributed through markets like these and they anticipate a large turnout.

Media Marketing Coordinator for Golden Harvest, Christina Alexander, says, “we saw families who were still going to those last food distributions in 2020. We heard from families over the Christmas holidays and into the New Year that they were wondering where these mobile markets were going to be and when they can come to another one.”

If you are a family in need, you must be a Georgia resident. Bring an ID for proof. They’ll have you fill out a quick questionnaire, have you pop your truck and then they’ll put the food in your car.

“We’re always impressed with the giving spirit of everyone as we go into the holidays, but the amazing thing about our community is that it doesn’t stop there. They see the New Year as an opportunity to do more, to give more, to be more a part of what the food bank is doing,” says Alexander.

The mobile market starts at noon and goes until 2:00 pm.