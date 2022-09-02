EMANUEL COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Emanuel County School District is partnering with East Georgia Healthcare Center to bring a mobile health care unit to Twin Cities Elementary School.

“We’ll provide a full array of primary health care services from sick visits to well visits to well child checks. We’ll be serving primarily the students and staff of those schools,” Practice Manager for the East Georgia Healthcare Center Peyton Frye said.

The unit will be at the school once a week to give students and faculty a closer option for health care access.

“If you have something on site, you’re more apt to do your well visits if something is close,” Frye said.

EGHC leaders said it could be a big help to people in the rural area who sometimes have to drive miles away to get to a health care clinic.

“Anytime you have more readily accessible health care and can improve quality of life, that’s why we’re here. Eliminating those traditional barriers to health care whether that be logistical, financial, linguistic or cultural,” Frye said.

Emanuel County School District leaders said will also help keep students in class by getting them the health care they need.

“We think this will help with attendance and offer our students and our staff primary care that they might not have received or might have taken time away from the classroom environment,” Emanuel County School District spokesperson Tammy Gray said.