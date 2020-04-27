Mobile COVID-19 testing for front line workers opens

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The State of Georgia joined several partners to offer testing to those on the front lines and others with who have shown symptoms, but live in more rural areas.

The site is the first of three set to open this week in the Peach State.

Anyone who qualifies and has already registered online can go to Diamond Lakes. Vehicle windows must be rolled up to go through the testing experience.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Walmart District Manager of Pharmacies, Neil Wohlford abou tthe process.

“First responders, health care workers and people in the community who are 18 years and older and have symptoms,” he said of who can visit the mobile COVID-19 testing site.

Governor Brian Kemp announced this week that the state would launch a drive-thru site with Walmart and eTrueNorth, a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services contractor. With Army National Guard members and Walmart pharmacists on hand, front line workers made their way through several steps all while sitting in their vehicle.

Wohlford added, “A lot of people might be out there right now and they don’t know that they are COVID positive. So, what we really want to do is we want to make sure that those folks who are touching our communities, the health care workers and the first responders, we need to keep them safe, we need to keep the people that they interact with safe.”

The testing is free for those who need it. It includes mobile stops in Milledgeville and Tifton.

While some other COVID-19 tests may seem tough, those who have gone through the process say it’s not so bad.

“You will be provided with a testing swab and a vial. You will self swab the inside of your nose, this isn’t a deep test, it’s just in the front of your nose. You will place that swab into the vial. You will drop, touch free, protecting our patients and the health care workers that are testing them, you will drop those in a bin, that will then be collected and sent off to our labs for testing,” Wohlford said.

Test results, Wohlford added, will come within 24 to 48 hours.

The mobile testing will continue at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 4335 Windsor Spring Road, Hephzibah, GA on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. On-site scheduling will be available for those who are not able to schedule online. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Additional locations:

Milledgeville:

Wednesday and Saturday; 10 AM – 3 PM, weather permitting

Located directly across Lawrence Road from 240 Lawrence Road, Milledgeville, Georgia 31062

Tifton:

Thursday and Friday; 10 AM – 3 PM weather permitting

Tift County National Guard Armory, 3111 U.S. 41 S, Tifton, GA 31794

Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check, and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups; those being tested must be in a car.