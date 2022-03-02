AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Opening day and the first two series of the 2022 major league baseball season are cancelled after the players and owners failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement yesterday that would have ended a three-month old lockout.

This is the first MLB lockout in 26 years. The last time a season was halted because of the collective bargaining agreement was back in 1995.

The MLB lockout has some fans wondering how it will impact local teams like the Augusta Greenjackets.

“Zero effect on opening day, any part of our season. We will be here at SRP Park on April 19th and the Greenjackets will be here to play,” Augusta Greenjackets General Manager, Brandon Greene said.

The Augusta Greenjackets are an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, which is an MLB team affected by the lockout. But that does not mean the Greenjackets won’t play ball this season.

“Anybody on the forty man roster is affected by the lockout, so our players being right out of high school or college are not on the forty man roster yet, so there are no delays on those guys. They can continue to play this summer,” Greene said.

Greene says they’re already preparing for the upcoming season, which will be business as usual for them.

He says the MLB lockout may actually bring more people to games in North Augusta, since there won’t be any major league games to attend until at least mid April.

“Absolutelyy we’re going to have a season. 46 days away is opening day. We’re getting geared up for it. We can’t wait to see it and we’re excited to have everyone out for a full season. 66 home game here at SRP Park,” Greene said.

Greene says there is a lot to look forward to this upcoming season. The Atlanta Braves won the World Series back in November, and that trophy will be at SRP Park in early April.