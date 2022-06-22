APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) – Mistletoe State Park is looking for help from the community to help say goodbye to a long time employee.

Mr. Gene has been working for Georgia State Parks for 25 years.

He worked at Elijah Clark State Park for the majority of his time, and then came to Mistletoe State Park in Appling to finish up.

July 23rd will be Mr. Gene’s 90th birthday and after that he’s looking to retire.

The park wants to honor him with a “card shower”.

They’re asking people to send cards with well wishes, memories, and fun stories, so Mr. Gene can have plenty to read during retirement.

They ask that you please send all cards by July 13, 2022, to the following address: