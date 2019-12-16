Missing teenager from Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager.

Brittney Danielle Holmes was last seen at around 5:30 pm on Sunday, December 15th leaving 2429 Willis Foreman Road in Hephzibah

She was wearing a wearing a pink shirt, red sweater, cut blue jeans pants, multi-color scarf, multi-color beenie hat, and red, white, and blue shoes.

Brittney has a nose ring and a small cross tattoo on her right forearm.

If you have any information concerning Brittney Holmes, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.