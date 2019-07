AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Savannah police are searching for a missing man they say may have been spotted in Augusta.

79-year-old Joseph Taylor went missing on June 16th.

Savannah police say they got a report that he was seen in Augusta recently.

Taylor’s truck was found on June 19th, alongside highway 25 in Millen.

If you know where he is or if you’ve seen him, call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1080