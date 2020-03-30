Missing person recovered from Burke County boating accident

BURKE COUNTY (WJBF) – Chief Deputy Blanchard has notified NewsChannel 6 that the missing person from a boat accident in Burke County has been recovered from the river.
South Georgia Mounted Search and Rescue, GA DNR, Burke EMA and BCSO Deputies have been working to recover the person for several days. They are still on the scene.
MORE: One person missing after Burke County boating accident
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more information as it comes available.
