Missing money at Augusta rec site prompts plans for changes

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Missing Money at an Augusta Recreational site has Augusta city leaders looking for answers.

Commissioner Marion Williams wants to know about missing money and other improper activities at the McDuffie Woods Community Center and other recreation sites.

Williams says he’s heard a lot of complaints, and not enough answers.

McDuffie Woods had some problems I’ve reported it I’ve been trying to get the bottom of that from stealing money to mismanaging money people using the facilities for sexual offense I got a list of stuff that’s been going on at McDuffie Woods,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Reaction officials at today’s commission meeting offering some solutions including centralizing the rental of all city facilities in one office, and going to a cashless system.

And implementing new software to track facility rental deposits.