AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

44-year-old Terry Polek was last seen on March 3rd on the 1900 block of Central Avenue.

He was reportedly walking to the store at the corner of Central and Heard Avenue.

Polek was last seen wearing a green shirt with blue stripes and blue jeans.

If you have any information on his location, please call 706-821-1080