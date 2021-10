HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Isaiah Diego Lewis.

16-year-old Lewis was last seen on Wednesday, October 6 on the 1300 block of Walton Loop in Hephzibah.

He’s described as being 5’2″, 128 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where Lewis could be, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080