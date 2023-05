HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Alexcia Wilson was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on May 20.

She was last seen leaving on foot on the 4200 block of Seago Road.

Investigators say Wilson was wearing a tan or white shirt and gray shorts.

If you have any information on Alexcia Wilson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080 or 706-821-1020