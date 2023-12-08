(WJBF) – A woman reported missing from Barnwell has been found dead.

56-year-old Regina Arroyo was reported missing on December 2.

She she was last seen on November 28.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division reports that Arroyo was found dead in Lexington County on December 4.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are currently investigating her death.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to please email SLED at tips@sled.sc.gov

Arroyo was from New York and was a volunteer for an animal rescue organization there.