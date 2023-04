AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

63-year-old Giovanna Robinson was last seen at 8:30 Saturday morning, April 15th, near 1900 Central Avenue.

Giovaana was wearing a red jacket and grey jogging pants.

Authorities say she suffers from schizophrenia.

Any information concerning this missing person, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.