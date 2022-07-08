AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman.

68-year-old Charlotte Whitman Carson was last seen on May 7 at 1:20 p.m. on the 2700 block of Vernon Drive.

Investigators say Carson allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not been seen or heard from since.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and hat.

Carson is believed to be suffering from a mental illness, according to investigators.

If you have any information, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080