Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teen.

15-year-old Jordan Rogers was last seen Sunday on Lumpkin Road.



Investigators say she was wearing a grey t-shirt with purple and pink writing with black jeans and a tan purse.

If you have any information on where she is, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or (706) 821-1020.