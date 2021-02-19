Missing | Augusta teen last seen on Kensington Drive South

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Investigators are searching for a missing teen.

16-year-old Honesti Akirahs Mack was last seen on Tuesday, February 16 at 4:30 p.m. on the 3400 block of Kensington Drive South.

She was last seen wearing a pink zip up sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and multi colored tennis shoes.

Investigators say Honesti currently has blonde braids in her hair and could be in the Rocky Creek Road area.

If you have any information please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080