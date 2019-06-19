Missing Augusta homeless man

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding this man.

Tyrell Rule has been missing since June 5th. He was last seen on Peach Orchard Road near Bojangles.

The 24-year-old is believed to be homeless and has been known to stay in an abandoned property behind churches in the Deans Bridge Road and Tobacco Road areas.

He may be with his girlfriend Conswelo Combs, who is also believed to be missing.

If you have any information on where either of them are, please call the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.