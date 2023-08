COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, an 8-year-old girl has been reported missing.

Authorities say Kaitlin Sanders, 8, was last seen in the area of Long Needle Circle and Southern Pines Drive.

Authorities add that Kaitlin could possibly be wearing blue and black shorts.

If any contact is made or if anyone has any information that could help lead to her whereabouts, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.