AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Authorities say 20-year-old Peter Jackson was last seen July 4th around 10am.

He was wearing a blue and maroon shirt, lavender shorts, and black and white slides. He’s also autistic.

Peter is known to frequent the areas of Kissingbower Road and Thomas Lane.

Any information concerning this Missing Person, please contact any On-Duty Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.