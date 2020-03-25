Missed shows, empty hotels double punch for Coliseum Authority

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) The coronavirus is a one-two punch for the operation of the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

Not only has the complex lost more than 30 shows, its primary source of funding has been completely upended.

The Coliseum Authority depends on the hotel motel tax to balance the budget.

The hotels are empty with the loss of business travel, and with the postponement of the Masters the Civic Center is facing a major financial blow.

“We’ve been very fortunate, we’ve been good stewards, so we do have a cash reserve that will carry us through this time,” said Coliseum Authority Chairman Cedric Johnson.

“How about employees, will you have to lay off if this drags on?”

“Well George right now the way that we look, we looked out for at least five months we can continue to carry on full time staff,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the hope is the financial hit is temporary, because most of the shows at the arena, and the Masters have been postponed and not canceled.

