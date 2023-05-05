AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One winner is on her way to Nationals after capturing the title of Miss Georgia Amazing Teen.

“Oftentimes, young ladies like ours, our daughters, they’re overlooked and discounted. But, being able to compete in Miss Amazing, has helped her to meet other young ladies and these girls are doing great things,” Zoe’s mom Nicole Boston said.

The Miss Amazing organization highlights young women’s talents despite living with disabilities.

“They have music therapy, they’ll also have a buddy that walks with them throughout their day, they also provide lunch and they have the pageant…,” Boston said.

Zoe Boston is 17 years old from Grovetown, Georgia. She was chosen to represent her age group at nationals in March of this year.

“I feel happy and glad,” Zoe Boston said.

Zoe and her mother are headed to Chicago July 27th where to represent the CSRA and the state of Georgia at the national level.

“A lot of the girls are similar situations, they’re very shy, but once they get on the stage and they showcase their talent, it just– it brings the whole house into tears,” Boston said.

But off the stage, this organization means so much more for Zoe and her loved ones.

“I also get to meet other moms that are encouraging and also help– they’ve been down the road that I’m on and so they’re able to help me along the way,” Boston said.

Nicole just wants you to know what the Miss Amazing Organization has done for her daughter.

“It has helped her with her self esteem, it has helped her with her confidence, she’s made friends, and she’s been able to inspire other young ladies that a disability does not define them,” Boston said.

Zoe will be representing the state of Georgia, alongside 150 other girls throughout the country, so if you’d like to support her on her journey, CLICK HERE.