AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – On October 15, close to 10,000 people walked the streets of downtown Augusta. That day around $400,000 was raised for the Piedmont Augusta Mobile Mammography Unit, and that number continues to grow.

“Children at this elementary school bought pink lemonade and sold pink lemonade to each other so they could raise funds to pay for mammograms,” President of Piedmont Augusta Foundation Laurie Ott said.

The last two years Miracle Mile Walk organizers hosted a drive-in event, due to COVID-19.

“Out of safety reasons, driving. Doing a drive-through on our Summerville Campus. So, it was really nice to get back out and have folks walk the three-mile loop,” Ott said.

Thousands of people came out to support the walk’s mission which is to raise funds that pay for mammograms for women in the CSRA who can’t afford them.

“Survivors, families of survivors, families of those who lost their battle with breast cancer, children, pets even though we say no pets, pets still come out– we saw pink pets– interestingly enough; men in tutu’s,” Ott said.

But, when the day is over and everyone goes home, people in the breast cancer community still have support to turn to.

“It is a whole continuum of care for that survivor, so he or she is never alone in this journey. We have navigators, we have support groups and now we have a survivorship program for breast cancer patients to take them from the beginning through their journey and on with the rest of their lives,” Ott said.

Though Breast Cancer Awareness Month is 31 days, people at Piedmont say awareness and early detection are always important.

“Early detection gives a woman the best chance at beating this disease so it’s really important. I think the most important thing is for us to remember that mammograms save lives and the miracle mile walk proceeds pay for those mammograms,” Ott said.

President of Piedmont Augusta Foundation Laurie Ott says a part of that money raised will go towards purchasing a third mammography bus for use in the CSRA.