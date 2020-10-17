Miracle Mile Drive brings community out in support of breast cancer awareness

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Miracle Mile Walk is a chance for the community to raise money and show their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This year, the walk has shifted gears and become a drive due to the pandemic.

“We’re so fortunate to have had 20 years of support from the community. It’s proof that rain or Coronavirus can’t stop people’s generosity in supporting University Hospital, Randy W. Cooper M.D. Center for Breast Health Services, and the important mission we have of making sure every woman who needs a mammogram in this community gets one,” said Laurie Ott of the University Healthcare Foundation.

Breast cancer survivors and supporters lined up outside of the University Hospital Summerville campus this morning.

There was touch-less merchandise available from vendors from around the community and a contact-free donation drop off.

Everyone may not have been able to walk together this year, but they were able to stand in solidarity, just as they have for the past 20 years.

“So, if I could say anything, it would just be to be positive and keep the hope, and keep the faith. There are events like the Miracle Mile that give you that hope and just keep you going. So, you got tons of people praying for you and thinking about you. So, just stay positive,” said Jennie Phillips a Breast Cancer Survivor.

“Women should not see breast cancer as a diagnosis that’s going to end badly. They should see it as something they can fight and beat and survive and thrive,” said Ott.

