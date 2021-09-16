Miller Theater welcomes new General Manager and team

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Miller Theater is an Augusta staple filled with an illustrious history and since reopening in 2018, it has hosted almost 200 events and has received numerous awards.

“The Miller Theater is an Augusta landmark. It’s history. It’s definitely a place where you can come and enjoy live performances, anything from the Augusta Symphony to comedy, to live music of any kind. People have a great sense of nostalgia here,” said David Watts, the venues new General Manager.

Now, in 2021 the theater is welcoming a new general manager and team. David Watts is originally from South Carolina and has worked in event and venue management and marketing in Las Vegas for the past 25 years. Going forward, he plans to continue bringing exciting new things to the famous venue.

“We do have the Augusta Symphony launching. On October 1st is their first performance of the season. We got some great comedy acts coming up: Fortune Feimster, we have Leanne Morgan, Shaunda Pierce on the comedy side of things. We have Jefferson Starship coming up. We also have, this Friday, Diamond Rio coming in,” said Watts.

While Watts plans on bringing shows to the theater, he also wants to highlight some of the venue’s other rooms, as well.

“There is an area that hasn’t gotten enough due yet which is the Knox Music Institute, which we recently opened. It’s on the second floor of the theater. It’s a great space. We do our community course program there, but we also use that for rental, for corporate clients, for weddings…we can fit up to 150 people seated at rounds. It’s a great opportunity. It’s a very rustic space: exposed beams, exposed brick, hardwood floors…it’s got that industrial feel. We have great opportunities with different caterers and beverage programs here, so we are looking forward to doing more of those private events,” said Watts.

The Miller’s future looks bright and now, with a new team, it’s looking to continue its tradition of bringing new and exciting entertainment to the Garden City.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere else in the city that can evoke such emotion as this venue does. A lot of people came here in the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s, and 70’s because it was originally a movie house. So, those emotions are evoked anytime they walk in to the theater. So, that’s something you can’t replicate with a new facility.”

We stuck around for a bit and had David tell us a little bit about the history of the theater and why they keep some of it in tact.

For more info on the Miller Theater CLICK HERE.