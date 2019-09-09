Military members and others begin honoring those lost on September 11, 2001

FT. GORDON, Ga. (WJBF) – Military members and others have begun their march to honor those who perished on September 11, 2001.

The 2nd Annual 9/11 Memorial Ruck March is being hosted by The Cyber Center of Excellence Noncommissioned Officers Academy.

Each team marching will have three soldiers on it. Marching about 10 miles throughout the Fort Gordon Garrison and housing areas

“This is something bigger than me and we were all ready to sacrifice what we had to do to safeguard our American people at the time,” said Sergeant Major (SGM) Sharita Onugha.

SGM Joseph Legget explained, “Every time I do this event I always have civilians, policemen, and firemen present and participate in the event because I want the image that is captured to show that we are a unified force and we are a unified community.”

SGM Leggett first came up with the idea for the memorial march while he was stationed in Korea in 2011. He was inspired by the Marine Tribute runs that happen every year at Ft. Gordon.

“Everyone volunteered. No one was voluntold to do it and it’s because they want to or they were affected by something. Someone either lost their lives in those events or they just want to show and pay homage to those events. And to let everyone know we have not forgotten,” said SGM Leggett.

Nineteen teams are marching this year fully uniformed, carrying a 40-pound backpack, and a rife. One soldier from each team will carry the American flag.

A solider from Team OCOS said, “None of us really have an easy time on 9/11. Brings back a lot of memories and emotions all across the board so we’re all here for each other brothers and sisters all alike.”

Military members and others will be marching throughout Ft. Gordon until 8:00 a.m. on September 11, 2019.