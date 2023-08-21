AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – In Aiken, Mike “Speedy” Jones is a veteran who’s all about helping those in need.

“I joined in 1987. I enlisted as a parachute rigger, Do I went to Fort Mclellan in Alabama, then off to jump school, and then off to Fort Bragg, I went to desert storm for a year, and then to Fort Knox Kentucky.”

These days “Speedy” spends his time helping other veterans with his non-profit organization “Bikes 4 Vets.”

“Bikes 4 Vets is a charity that I started myself because one of my friends went to an organization and needed help. Their refrigerator went bad, and they had a baby, and he came to me just as a friend, and I said, ” I’ll tell you what I’ll buy myself.”

Bikes 4 Vets has been going on now for 6 years and one hundred percent of all profits go to veterans in need.

“I buy the immediate things, like someone who needs something right now, like a refrigerator, tires for a car, I’ve put veterans in hotels for a couple of days, get them a shower, I bought a service dog.”

Speedy doesn’t like to seek a lot of attention but because of his good deeds, recently he’s been getting attention on social media, and from people around the community.

“I bought a car from a customer who wanted some interior work on it, so I bought it and I was just going to use it as a daily driver, so I did some work on the interior, put some new tires on it, some brakes, and made it dependable.”

Speedy was able to donate the car to a veteran in need.

“We arranged for them to come up here from Florida to get this car, so I gave it to him.

The list of Speedy’s charitable acts goes on for days.

“I’m going to tell you something, If you don’t do what I do you’re missing out on life. It’s amazing, it’s emotional, just to see these reactions.”

Speedy Jones and Bikes 4 Vets are continuing to do good at their charity motorcycle ride.

“It’s September 9th starting in North Augusta at Hozes, and so we’ll ride around, and then at 5 o’clock we’ll end up at V.F.W Post 10601 in Aiken. There will be a motorcycle show, there will be dinners available to purchase, raffle tickets, auction items, and live music.”

There will be plenty to do at Bikes 4 Vets fundraiser, but Speedy’s just thankful for all the support he’s received all these years.

“I’m just one guy, but a lot of people help.”

The “Bikes 4 Vets” fundraiser happens on Saturday, September 9th. It starts at Hoze’s at 793 Belvedere Clearwater Rd, and ends at V.F.W Post 10601, located at 250 Hudson Rd, in Aiken. Once there you can expect food, raffle, and more.