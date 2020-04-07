Mike Hostilo Law Firm gives meals to AUMC frontline workers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mike Hostilo Law Firm is showing their appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers at Augusta University Medical Center who are working on the front lines battling COVID-19.

The Hostilo law firm is providing 155 boxed lunches from Groucho’s Deli in downtown Augusta. Groucho’s Deli is charging $7.00 for the lunches rather than $7.46. They are also donating gallons of tea and lemonade.

The lunches include meat subs, vegetarian subs, salads, chips, pickles, and signature sauce. They will be delivered at 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 to Augusta University Medical Center.

Mike Hostilo, Founder of Mike Hostilo Law Firm said,

“All of the healthcare workers and staff are in our thoughts and prayers.We are grateful for

everything they are doing to keep our community safe and our loved ones

alive.”

