Coach at Aiken Public Schools arrested, charged with number of crimes

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A coach in the Aiken County Public School District is in custody following a recent incident.

Benjamin Kesselring is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, public disorderly conduct, and first-degree assault and battery.

Details are limited but the 40-year-old was arrested Saturday, January 4 according to arrest records.

“Coach Kesselring has been a coach for multiple sports for the last 14 years and has led many of his teams to winning seasons and championships,” according to a bio on Midland Valley High School’s website. “He has a broad knowledge of volleyball and has been immersed in the sport for the last 5 years with his daughters playing school and travel ball,” it added.

Shawn reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the arrest. He also reached to the Aiken Public Schools to find out the status of Kesselring’s job.

