AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – According to Aiken County Sheriff’s office, Midland Valley High School has been placed on lockdown.

This comes after someone in the area called emergency dispatch, claiming they saw a person jump a fence at the football field, heading away from the school, holding what looked like a rifle.

According to Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, as of 4:16 p.m., no suspect with a gun has been found at Midland Valley.

There is currently a group of students and two adults detained for questioning on school property.

Upon further investigation, it has been found that the alleged weapon was, in fact, a stick that a member of the group was playing with like it was a gun.

Currently, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking into whether or not to charge those involved.

No gun has been found, and it is not believed that a gun had been brought onto campus, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Midland Valley High School sent the following release to parents.

Midland Valley High School Delayed Dismissal (October 31, 2023) As you may have realized already, afternoon dismissal is delayed. We apologize for the inconvenience that this may cause, especially on Halloween. Law enforcement is investigating a report received from a passerby that individuals were seen walking through our football stadium. One of those individuals was reported to be carrying what appeared to the individual making the report to be a rifle. Please know that the safety of our students, staff and families is of the highest importance. There is a heavy law enforcement presence on Midland Valley’s campus at this time. While a handful of students were located in and around the campus, no weapon has been able to be recovered, and law enforcement is assisting administration at this time with a secured dismissal. Dismissal will begin now with car riders in an effort to alleviate the traffic backed up and to allow for bus transportation and student drivers to follow. Please be on alert to the instructions from law enforcement assisting with dismissal. Thank you, as always, for your patience and cooperation as we ensure the safety of every Mustang. Thank you and have a Happy Halloween.

