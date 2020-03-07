Metropolitan Planning Organization to host public meetings for the 2050 transportation plan

The year 2050 seems far away away, but the Metropolitan Planning Organization of the CSRA is already getting an idea of what transportation might look like.

Every five years city leaders from all over the area meet with the public to update that plan.

Richmond County, Columbia County, Edgefield County, and Aiken County: gear up for the next 30 years and city leaders want your input.

Glenn Coye with WSP City Consultants, says, “transportation is fundamental to future growth in a community, especially a community like we have here.”

Planning organizers are conducting studies to see how our area will change by 2050 and what projects are needed.

“Some of the projects are road widenings. Some are repairing of bridges. There’s a lot of intersection improvements.We also want to address transit, walking bicycling, trails,” says Coye.

There will be meetings throughout the week for locals to provide feedback for what they would like to focus on in their county, and the scope of the plan goes far beyond local transportation.

MPO Meetings

“Another big piece of our planning has to do with freight, and air and rails so that all of that, as goods and services come in and out of the community, we want to make sure the future capacity of those systems is in place,” says Coye.

All of these different pieces will reduce traffic, promote activity, and encourage people to stay.

“There’s growth both in population and in jobs and in retirement as well,” says Coye.

Those who are spear heading the transportation plan have an idea of what will be done, but they are still in the very early stages.

“We are still in the analysis process and are not able to say exactly which projects are going to make it in the final plan, and further we might have missed a project,” says Coye. “If there is something that somebody knows about in their neighborhood they’d like to have us take a look at, we encourage them to let us know, so we can add it to the list.”

If you can’t make the meetings you can CLICK HERE to find out what they are discussing and you can take surveys on there.