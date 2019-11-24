Meridian Brick honors employee for 60 years of service











AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – Meridian Brick had a ceremony celebrating employees with over 50 years of service.

The six employees, who had a combined total of 321 years of service, were treated to a special luncheon and gifts from the company.

One employee, Willie Walker Jr, is celebrating 60 years with Meridian Brick.

“Well I think everyone would agree that doing anything 60 or 50 years is extraordinary, but especially when you look at having people that are dedicated to something, whether the company has changed names over the years, but we have this constant work force so it really makes us who we are,” said Vice President of Marketing Ashley Charlton.

One of Willie’s daughters, Alicia Jones, came to his special day to celebrate him and his fellow employees.

“I think it’s a great thing that my father and the other workers are getting recognized for their hard work. Just for them to have this much service and this much time at one place, it speaks volumes about who they are and it speaks volumes about the company,” said Jones.