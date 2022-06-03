BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and Axis 1 will host a Community Support Event.

This event will be held on June 3, 2022, from 10:00 -1:30 pm at the Axis 1 Center 175 Fuldner Rd. in Barnwell.

If you or someone you know was at the May 28th shooting on Union Circle and experiencing the following symptoms:

  • Withdrawal from family or friends
  • Difficulty concentrating
  • avoiding people, places, or situations that cause reminders of the traumatic experience
  • Nightmares
  • Tightness in chest
  • Startled responses or jumpiness
  • Engaging in reckless or self-destructive behavior
  • Quick temper
  • aggressive verbal behavior

These are all common signs of Trauma and help is available.