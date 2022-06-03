BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and Axis 1 will host a Community Support Event.

This event will be held on June 3, 2022, from 10:00 -1:30 pm at the Axis 1 Center 175 Fuldner Rd. in Barnwell.

If you or someone you know was at the May 28th shooting on Union Circle and experiencing the following symptoms:

Withdrawal from family or friends

Difficulty concentrating

avoiding people, places, or situations that cause reminders of the traumatic experience

Nightmares

Tightness in chest

Startled responses or jumpiness

Engaging in reckless or self-destructive behavior

Quick temper

aggressive verbal behavior

These are all common signs of Trauma and help is available.