BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and Axis 1 will host a Community Support Event.
This event will be held on June 3, 2022, from 10:00 -1:30 pm at the Axis 1 Center 175 Fuldner Rd. in Barnwell.
If you or someone you know was at the May 28th shooting on Union Circle and experiencing the following symptoms:
- Withdrawal from family or friends
- Difficulty concentrating
- avoiding people, places, or situations that cause reminders of the traumatic experience
- Nightmares
- Tightness in chest
- Startled responses or jumpiness
- Engaging in reckless or self-destructive behavior
- Quick temper
- aggressive verbal behavior
These are all common signs of Trauma and help is available.