Mental health day off recommended by Augusta committee

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A proposal that had some commissioners scratching their heads.

“I’ll listen to the explanation to see why we need a mental health day,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

City administrator Odie Donald is proposing the mental health day due to the stresses on the city workforce during the 20-month pandemic.

“Allowing them, you know, a little bit of freedom. Kind of stretch a bit amidst this marathon that we’re in within the pandemic,” said Donald.

The proposed relief, a day off on December 22nd, the day before the city’s already scheduled Christmas holidays.

“Some time to be taken off to relax, calm yourself, readjust your thinking, just aid to the health of our employees,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

But some commissioners say what about the taxpayers who pay for city services.

“I’m not sure giving a day off is exactly the message we should be sending to our citizens,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

“I think that the citizens of Augusta also deserve a mental health day, so let’s take and divide their property taxes by three hundred and sixty-five and deduct that from their property taxes for their mental day,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

A commission committee recommending not being scrooge when it comes to extra time off at Christmas in Augusta.

If the full commission goes along next week, the essential employees who must work on the 22nd would have until February to schedule another day to be off.