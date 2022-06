HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – A memorial service will be held for Steven Williams Jr., who was found dead in an abandoned trailer on Fish Hatchery Road.

The service will be held Saturday, July 9th, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cornerstone Assembly located at 4301 Windsor Spring Road.

His family asks that those who come to celebrate his life bring an interesting or pretty rock/stone since he loved to find cool rocks. The rocks will be placed on the memorial table at the center of the service.