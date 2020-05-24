Memorial Day event to be held at new Veterans’ Memorial Park in Edgefield

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A memorial day event will be held in Edgefield County Monday, May 25.

It will take place at 10 a.m. at the new Veterans’ Memorial Park across the street from the National Guard Armory.

We’re told the program will be relatively short.

If attending, you’re asked to park at the national guard armory or at the warehouse behind the Veterans’ Park and stay near your vehicles. A sound system will be used so everyone will be able to hear the program.

After the event is over, if you are interested in taking photos at the Veterans Park, you are welcome do to so just keep in mind social distancing guidelines.