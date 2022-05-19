AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s favorite pizza spots is moving to a new location…right down the street!

Mellow Mushroom, owned by Shawn and Katy Ledford, will be moving from it’s original location of 20 years, to 1102 Broad Street.

Mellow Mushroom is currently hiring for the new location. They are looking for experienced back of house workers, and benefits are offered. You can drop by the current downtown location between 2pm-4pm to apply in person, or go online and apply at mellowmushroom.com/mellow-jobs.

Keep an eye out for the grand opening date, coming soon!