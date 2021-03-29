Mel Gibson film shooting in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Part of Broad Street is still closed as Hollywood sets up shop in Augusta.

The stretch between 7th and 8th Streets is shut down.

Viewers have been snapping photos of Mel Gibson filming in front of the Old Citizen and Southern Bank of Georgia.

The film crew will reportedly be in Columbia County next month.

We talked to a woman who says she is glad to see more movies being filmed in the CSRA.

“I think it’s good for the community. Because we don’t really see stuff like this. We need stuff like this in Augusta,” said Katasha Williams.

That section of Broad Street is set to reopen to the public on Tuesday.