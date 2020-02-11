Meeting tonight for land management issues in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) – County officials in Edgefield are looking for the public’s input about a new land management ordinance (LMO).

Edgefield is growing and leaders want to make it easier for people to develop property.

Last year, Edgefield County did about $49 million in new construction. Almost doubling what the county did the year before.

“People refer to the Town of Edgefield proper as Mayberry. It’s good ole fashioned values. As people move into the county, we’re seeing people looking for that kind of values to live here,” said Edgefield County Administrator Tommy Paradise.

He continued, “If you want to develop in Edgefield County, you have to go about four or five different chapters depending on what you’re looking at. And then you’ll get over here, come in and think you have everything figured out, and our staff will say, ‘yeah, but you got this in this other chapter.’ And what we want to do is get is consolidated so when developers or the public is looking for it, they find it and all the information is laid out in one place. Laid out in an orderly fashion.”

Tonight you can tell those with the county government what rules and regulations you would like to see included in the ordinance.

The land management meeting starts tonight at 7:00 in the Edgefield County Council Chambers ( 124 Courthouse Square, Edgefield, SC 29824).