Meeting rules to be meeting subject

August Commissioners are looking to have a sit down when it comes to their rules.

Tensions are on the rise over how city meetings are being conducted.

Mayor Davis adding fuel to the fire when he recently changed how commissioners make and second motions.

Some Commissioners say they need to clear the air on the proper procedures.

“For the Mayor to recognize you to make a motion that’s not legal that’s not in the rules that’s not fair to either recognize you to make a motion or a second we need to talk about the rules we need to talk going by those rules handle the people’s business,” says Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners are looking at two dates in July for the work session on meeting rules.