Meeting on state of education in Richmond County scheduled for Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — On Saturday, March 7, you’ll have the chance to hear more on the state of the education system in Richmond County.

The event is hosted by Richmond County Board of Education Member Dr. Wayne Frazier.

We’re told information will be shared on how to start after school programs, how to become a certified volunteer, and how organizations and individuals can participate in the growth of the school system.

The meeting will take place 12-2 p.m. at the McDuffie Woods Community Center on Old McDuffie Road in Augusta.

A BBQ lunch will also be served.