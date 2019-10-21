Meeting doesn’t change minds on Depot project

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta city leaders go into closed door legal session for nearly two and a half hours to discus the depot project but even this session was not enough to satisfy city leader concerns.

It was a meeting that needed to take place, depot developers Bloc Global and August leaders getting together to behind closed doors in an effort to move the project forward.

“It was good to have the communication of everybody in the room for the first time in months and we saw where something were missing because the lack of communication between the city the developer and the DDA so we ironed those things out,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

None of what was iron out was discussed in public but after legal session others said they were no closer to moving forward.

“No not at all we still have a long way to go in terms of making some progress on the project I think there’s a lot of things still missing still not clear and I don’t for see them getting any clearer,” said Commissioner Ben Hasan.

“There’s still some unanswered questions that we haven’t got they’re working on them it’s going to go back to the drawing board on a couple of things,” said Commissioner John Clarke.

One thing that has concerned city leaders is there has not been a guarantee from the developers that the second phase of the project will be built.

“We had a healthy discussion about that they are fully committed to the second phase,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Sean Frantom.

“Commercial space more apartments?”

“They want the ability to see what the market drives that decision they’ll do that,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Frantom.

“We talked about the second phase and the market has to drive the second phase we don’t know what that’s going to be it’s just too much to vote to for the taxpayers money to go into it right now,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

“Can you support it right now will you support it?”

“Absolutely not, absolutely not,” said Commissioner Hasan.

Mike Carpenter of Bloc Global said afterwards he had no comment except to say Bloc Global is still committed to the project however if Augusta Commissioners are not committed there will be no depot project in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.